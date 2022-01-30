Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.34 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

