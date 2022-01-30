Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 619.6% in January

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 619.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $67.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $1.496 dividend. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
