Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $105.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 1,074,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

