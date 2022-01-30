PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.85

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 14548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

