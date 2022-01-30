Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $664,053.49 and approximately $207,906.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,738,664 coins and its circulating supply is 39,675,861 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.