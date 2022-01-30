ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading 4.4% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 231,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

