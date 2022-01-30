ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 2,028.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

