Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.88 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of HSII opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

