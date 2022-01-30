Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.05 Million Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $888.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

