Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $989,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

