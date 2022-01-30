Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in New Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,846,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

