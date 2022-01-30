Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.