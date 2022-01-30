Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,833 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

CEVA opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $803.63 million, a P/E ratio of -269.08, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

