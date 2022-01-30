PumaPay (PMA) 1-Day Volume Tops $119,058.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. PumaPay has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $119,058.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108596 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.