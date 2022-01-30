Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 60.00% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.