Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puxin by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Puxin by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Puxin by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Puxin by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEW remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 1,446,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.60. Puxin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Puxin shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

