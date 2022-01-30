Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. 107,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,441. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

