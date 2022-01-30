Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

SNV stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,595,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.