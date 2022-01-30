Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Cut by Analyst

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after acquiring an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.