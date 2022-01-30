Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 122.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

