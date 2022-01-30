Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.