Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised by Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.