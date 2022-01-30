Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

