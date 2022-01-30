Qcash Market Capitalization Tops $66.94 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and approximately $46.33 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.