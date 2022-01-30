Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target cut by Barclays from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

