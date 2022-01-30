Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.63. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 3,521 shares traded.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.