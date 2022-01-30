QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.69

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 27215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 10.22.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

