Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.