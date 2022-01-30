Raymond James & Associates Acquires 279 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Innovative Portfolios bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of FELE opened at $85.37 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $258,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,872 shares of company stock worth $606,032. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

