Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 8,200 SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 138.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 352,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

