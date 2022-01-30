Raymond James & Associates Has $213,000 Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LSI Industries were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

