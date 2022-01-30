Raymond James & Associates Invests $240,000 in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $2.83 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

