Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

