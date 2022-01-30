Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

