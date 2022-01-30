Raymond James Raises Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target to $100.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

