Raymond James Reiterates C$22.00 Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$50,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,037 shares in the company, valued at C$12,352,607.31.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

