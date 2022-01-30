Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce $545.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.36 million to $599.30 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

