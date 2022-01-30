Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $380.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

RRBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

