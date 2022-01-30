Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,031 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts makes up approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $408,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.