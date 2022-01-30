Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 4.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 31,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 609,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 357,365 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

