Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

