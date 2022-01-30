Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

SRC opened at $46.88 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

