ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RETO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 379,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,541. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

