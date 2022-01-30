Reviewing Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.17% 4.73% 2.53%

67.5% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Local Bounti and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.70%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.31 $49.20 million $1.94 14.23

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

