Reviewing Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%.

Risk and Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.54, suggesting that its share price is 654% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.68 $700.41 million $5.15 3.99 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

