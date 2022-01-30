Revomon Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $628,390.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

