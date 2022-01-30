REVV Hits Market Capitalization of $28.73 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108566 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

