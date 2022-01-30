REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) versus Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Head-To-Head Comparison

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for REX American Resources and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

REX American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Alto Ingredients has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 5.00% 7.23% 6.52% Alto Ingredients -1.03% 4.06% 2.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $372.85 million 1.49 $3.00 million $5.76 16.26 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.40 -$15.12 million ($0.18) -27.67

REX American Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Alto Ingredients on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies. The Refined Coal segment includes the equity interest in one refined coal limited liability company. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dayton, OH.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

