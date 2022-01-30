Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 403.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

