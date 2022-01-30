Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.